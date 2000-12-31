Want to Grow as a Leader? Get a Mentor!

When it comes to understanding the fine points of a balance sheet, Mack Tilling is no rookie. The cofounder and CEO of Instill Corp., a business-to-business technology company for the food-service industry, founded the Redwood City – based outfit in 1993 — long before b2b became the flavor of the month.

So why does Tilling, 36, get so fired up when he talks about his monthly breakfasts with his mentor, David Garrison, CEO of Verestar Communications and former head of Netcom? Because, Tilling says, being able to talk about your work with an experienced executive can help anyone — even a CEO — make better decisions. “Mentors help you see things in a way that you might not have thought about,” he says. “They’ve all been there many times before, often under diverse and challenging circumstances.”

It’s no news flash, of course, that there is value in the relationship between a mentor and a “mentee.” But finding a mentor is usually an informal affair. And often, mentorships develop between junior- and senior-level employees at the same company. At Instill, however, this isn’t just an ad hoc process; it’s part of an innovative plan for leadership development. All senior executives are asked to choose a mentor whom they admire, usually an executive at another company who is in the same functional area. Mentors must be approved by the Instill board, must sign confidentiality and no-conflict agreements, and are asked to meet with their mentees at least once a quarter. In exchange for their commitment, they are offered a small amount of stock in Instill.

By all reports, the program has been a rousing success. So far, five of Instill’s nine executives have mentors, and all say that the relationships have had a huge impact on their effectiveness as managers. That is due in no small part to the fact that their mentors are high-level people with impressive track records: Rocky Pimentel, for example, senior vice president of WebTV Networks Inc., mentors Eric Ludwig, Instill’s VP of finance and administration; Andy Cohen, Instill’s VP of marketing, has teamed up with Mohanbir Sawhney, professor of e-commerce and technology at Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a member of five corporate boards; and Dan Dorosin, Instill’s VP of corporate development, is mentored by Paul Lego, president and CEO of Virage Inc.

Clearly, Instill is onto something: In the roughly 30 months since the program was started, no mentor approached by an Instill executive has refused the opportunity to participate. The stock offer is arguably a significant factor in that success rate. But since Instill has no immediate plans to go public, it seems equally clear that the promise of a huge financial reward is not what is persuading mentors to sign on.

In fact, Virage’s Lego, 42, says that he would have agreed to mentor Dorosin even without the stock offer. “I enjoy mentoring,” he says. “Why do people teach? It’s not for the money.” Structure also makes a difference to Lego: “The program makes me more conscious of the relationship and of keeping up my end of the obligation.”

Despite going after folks with multiple board positions and demanding day jobs, all Instill executives have gotten their first choice. But that hasn’t happened by accident. The Instill search process — equal parts matchmaking and due diligence — works because the would-be mentees are approaching people with whom they can cultivate a personal and professional chemistry.