I Need a Room with a (Point of) View

Life in the new economy demands nonstop travel, so why not travel in style? The problem with search-everything-on-the-planet travel sites is that they’re just as likely to generate a list of rooms at a Motel 6 as they are to come up with a suite at the W. So if you want to give your travel searches a dash of style, point your browser to Room 12 (www.room12.com), an online travel guide for those who prefer mohair blankets and cosmopolitans to floral comforters and soft drinks from the minibar.

Select one of the twelve “hot” destination cities that Room 12 lists (such as Boston, Miami, or Seattle), and the site will drum up contact information, rate listings, and descriptions of the hippest hotels in town. For a $25 fee, Room 12’s around-the-clock travel desk will research and book your flights, as well as take care of ground transportation — even if you’re traveling to a city that isn’t featured on the site.

Room 12 also provides you with editorial content that’s chock-full of restaurant reviews, popular attractions, and general information on must-sees in your city of choice — all with the urban sophisticate in mind. And if you need restaurant reservations, theater tickets, or another form of on-the-road assistance, make use of the site’s concierge service. (If you haven’t booked a flight through Room 12, you can still use the service for a $25 fee.)