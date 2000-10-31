There’s No Place (to Work) Like Home

Virtual employees? They’re part of the mainstream now. But working from home hasn’t been the panacea for work-life balance that many of us thought it was going to be. In fact, says Christena Nippert-Eng, an associate professor of sociology at the Illinois Institute of Technology, in Chicago, telecommuting has introduced some new dilemmas. “The anxiety level has increased,” she says. “We feel less able than ever to place appropriate boundaries around the workday, while at the same time, we realize the need for those boundaries more than ever before.”

Fascinated by the rituals of today’s overwired and under-rested workers, Nippert-Eng, 40, has been exploring the boundaries — or the lack thereof — of the American workplace. In her first book, Home and Work (University of Chicago Press, 1996), she trained her sociological magnifying glass on the artifacts of peoples’ lives and came up with a couple of new species. Are you an integrator? They’re the ones who have a single date book for their business and personal appointments and have desks littered with family snapshots. A segmenter? They’d rather be tortured than disclose the name of their cat to an office worker or have their work keys on the same ring as their home keys.

Overall, though, the new world of work is becoming more integrationist, and that will have implications for people and companies. In an interview with Fast Company, Nippert-Eng, who is finishing up her second book, Transition to Telecommuting, talked about the future of the virtual workplace.

Why don’t more people feel better about working at home?

Telecommuting is a move toward integration: the home broadband hookup to the office network, the wireless remote access to the email server. But we are still a heavily segmenting culture. People are glad they are home when the kids get home, but few say that they are more comfortable with the work-life balance today than they were five or six years ago. The only people I’ve talked to who don’t have these “boundary” issues are the ones who don’t own a home or who aren’t married, or whose spouse works in the same kind of environment that they do.

What are some of the specific sources of anxiety?

When you’re in the office, no one ever doubts whether you’re working or not. You could be balancing your checkbook, but the fact that you’re there is a reassurance. When you work at home, people don’t really believe that you’re working. So a common reaction is to say, “I will respond to every email within 30 seconds. I will be on my computer again at the end of the evening, so that when people come in they will see stuff waiting for them.” It becomes another source of stress.