The Spy’s Annual New Year’s Letter

Warmest greetings of the holiday season! Since we can’t afford to mail individual holiday cards to all of our friends in the new economy (let’s face it — we can’t afford one card for one friend), much less send bottles of hooch to try to get you to bail us out with bags of money, we’re sending out this end-of-the-year letter to toast the year we’ve all had.

And what a year it’s been! We kicked off 2000 in style. We thought, “What the heck. You wanna see burn rate? We’ll show you real burn rate!” Did anyone catch our Super Bowl ad? No? That’s exactly what our research showed. Whoa! $73,000 a sec to find out that people really do use the commercial breaks to go to the john.

In February, we cancelled our IPO and moved back into Spud’s garage. Luckily, we had all those cans of SpaghettiOs left over from the Y2K non-event of the millennium. Ah, March! Those were heady days: When the email came from AOL and Time Warner, pleading with us to join in those “m”-word talks, we could all feel our imaginary options starting to swell. Steve, Bob, and Gere were worried that their shops lacked the proper Net cred. Would we please consider joining them in their bid to rule the world — er, create a media empire for the new millennium? We told ’em the same thing we told Chairman Bill: If you try to play monopoly, you might just go to jail.

Speaking of Chairman Bill, or should we say ex-Chairman Bill, while he didn’t take our advice on how to handle the DOJ, he did jettison those aviator glasses. At least it was a good year for fashion.

April brought two new moves. First, to our new office space — a nifty spot under a bridge. Second, we all rushed to the ER to visit Spud after NASDAQ did its own bridge dive. No, it wasn’t a heart attack — just a panic attack. We counted our blessings — along with our worthless options.

While we’re counting our blessings, it’s time to say some: Bye-bye to boo.com, Pop.com, RedRocket.com, and Toysmart.com. Easy dotcom, easy dotgo.

Kozmo.com and Petstore.com weren’t the only ones to suffer from layoffs this year. We had to say good-bye to Gig, the office cat, a gift from Meggie Whitman. She wouldn’t eat the SpaghettiOs (Gig, not Meg), and she came down with one of those feline ailments that require daily injections. In the end, Giggy bit.