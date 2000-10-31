advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks: Marcy Lerner

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Content director at Vault.com
Email: mlerner@staff.vault.com
URL: www.vault.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Web is a great place to get a balanced view of any company or industry before leaping into a new job.

Bigtime Consulting

www.bigtimeconsulting.com

This site offers a funny yet accurate look at a big industry.

Bus Plunge!

http://users.lanminds.com/tcs55/

I love sites that are driven by truly perverse passions.

New York New Media Association

www.nynma.org

Reading job listings posted by other Silicon Alley companies is a great way to learn about the competition.

Riley Guide

www.rileyguide.com

I’d be astonished if it hasn’t found every damned career source in existence.

Salary.com

www.salary.com

An excellent resource for those obsessed with how much they and others get paid. (Isn’t everyone?)

useit.com: Jakob Nielsen’s Website

www.useit.com

This site reveals the stark reality about what makes a good Web site. It’s perfect if your own site is always being razed and rebuilt.

