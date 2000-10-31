My Favorite Bookmarks: Marcy Lerner

Who: Content director at Vault.com

Email: mlerner@staff.vault.com

URL: www.vault.com

Surfing Manifesto: The Web is a great place to get a balanced view of any company or industry before leaping into a new job.

Bigtime Consulting www.bigtimeconsulting.com This site offers a funny yet accurate look at a big industry. Bus Plunge! http://users.lanminds.com/tcs55/ I love sites that are driven by truly perverse passions.

New York New Media Association www.nynma.org Reading job listings posted by other Silicon Alley companies is a great way to learn about the competition. Riley Guide www.rileyguide.com I’d be astonished if it hasn’t found every damned career source in existence.

Salary.com www.salary.com An excellent resource for those obsessed with how much they and others get paid. (Isn’t everyone?) useit.com: Jakob Nielsen’s Website www.useit.com This site reveals the stark reality about what makes a good Web site. It’s perfect if your own site is always being razed and rebuilt.