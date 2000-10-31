My Favorite Bookmarks: Marcy Lerner

Who: Content director at Vault.com
Email: mlerner@staff.vault.com
URL: www.vault.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Web is a great place to get a balanced view of any company or industry before leaping into a new job.
Bigtime Consulting
www.bigtimeconsulting.com
This site offers a funny yet accurate look at a big industry.
Bus Plunge!
http://users.lanminds.com/tcs55/
I love sites that are driven by truly perverse passions.
New York New Media Association
www.nynma.org
Reading job listings posted by other Silicon Alley companies is a great way to learn about the competition.
Riley Guide
www.rileyguide.com
I’d be astonished if it hasn’t found every damned career source in existence.
Salary.com
www.salary.com
An excellent resource for those obsessed with how much they and others get paid. (Isn’t everyone?)
useit.com: Jakob Nielsen’s Website
www.useit.com
This site reveals the stark reality about what makes a good Web site. It’s perfect if your own site is always being razed and rebuilt.