My Favorite Bookmarks – James Marcus

Who: Chairman and CEO of UniversityAngels.com Email: jmarcus@universityangels.com URL: www.universityangels.com Surfing Manifesto: The Web gives me a chance to get a sense of what’s happening on campuses across the United States without actually having to visit them.

I use this site to zero in on a city and dig into the entrepreneurial scene.

This site is a great resource for budding entrepreneurs.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Entrepreneur Resource Center

www.pwcerc.com

PWC is really the most entrepreneur-friendly of the major accounting firms, and this subsite offers some handy tools and techniques.

Score

www.score.org

This is a great place to get tips from volunteer business counselors, and it has good links for entrepreneurs.