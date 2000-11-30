advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – James Marcus

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Chairman and CEO of
UniversityAngels.com
Email: jmarcus@universityangels.com
URL: www.universityangels.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Web gives me a chance to get a sense of what’s happening on campuses across the United States without actually having to visit them.

Angel Investor

www.angelinvestormagazine.com

This site is a great resource for budding entrepreneurs.

LocalBusiness.com

www.localbusiness.com

I use this site to zero in on a city and dig into the entrepreneurial scene.

PricewaterhouseCoopers
Entrepreneur Resource Center

www.pwcerc.com

PWC is really the most entrepreneur-friendly of the major accounting firms, and this subsite offers some handy tools and techniques.

Score

www.score.org

This is a great place to get tips from volunteer business counselors, and it has good links for entrepreneurs.

vFinance.com

www.vfinance.com

This is a great resource site. It offers big databases of information about venture-capital firms as well as useful lists of angels.

