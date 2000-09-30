Creative Secrets of the SEALs

When BRC Imagination Arts needs to get creative — fast — it calls in the SEALs. “The SEALs are ready for anything,” says the company’s founder and chairman, Bob Rogers. “Each one is not only a specialist but also a jack-of-all-trades.”

The 16-person creative-development group works closely with clients to shape the overall concepts for museums, theme parks, and corporate brandlands. “If we come up with a solid concept, then it makes everyone else’s job easier,” says Scott Ault, BRC’s vice president of creative development and chief SEAL.

The SEALs work on a project’s conceptualization for anywhere from two weeks to eight months before handing it off to another group that creates more detailed specs — and figuring out how to actually build the projects. Here are some of the operating secrets of the seals.

1. Crayons in the conference room. BRC’s projects start with two-day creative charettes, where the client and BRC’s creative team talk about the project’s goals and how they might be achieved in a themed environment. “We ask, What are audience members like when they come in, and what do you want them to be like when they leave?” says Ault, who began his career with an internship at Walt Disney Imagineering. “What should they have learned or experienced in the facility?” The group tries to come up with a statement of its objectives.

The walls of the charette room are all tack-ready surfaces, and the conference table is covered with white butcher paper. All of the attendees have crayons and index cards. “The ground rules are that there are no ground rules,” says Ault. “There’s no hierarchy within the room, and there are no bad ideas.” Participants throw out ideas, and a BRC sketch artist gives life to some of them. Story elements can be written on index cards and pinned to the walls to create a rudimentary storyboard. And someone is always there snapping photographs to document the process.

The charette usually continues at dinner, where, after a few beers or glasses of wine, some of the more interesting ideas begin to surface. “When we were working with the Los Angeles Police Department, it wasn’t until dinner that some officers started telling stories about stupid crimes, such as the one about the bank robber who wrote a hold-up note on the back of his business card,” says Ault. “Those stories became an important part of the project, because they lightened it up.”

By the second day, the charette participants start to evaluate the ideas that they’ve generated to determine whether those ideas support the project’s objectives. They create an A list, a B list, and a C list of the ideas that survive. Those ideas go into a “bubble diagram,” which uses an array of adjacent bubbles to show how various pieces of the project — films, exhibit spaces, live shows, rides — relate to one another.