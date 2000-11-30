Click! Do You Get the (Digital) Picture?

I’m hooked on digital photography. My digital camera goes everywhere I do. But every so often, when I want to share prints with friends or family, the idea of handing over my camera’s costly memory card to a photo developer seems more like highway robbery than a new kind of photo opportunity. Fortunately, Ofoto Inc. (www.ofoto.com) has made processing my prints a snap.

Ofoto offers a Web-based platform for members to upload digital images, use the site’s tools to retouch shots that didn’t come out just right — and, best of all, order quality prints at reasonable prices. Your memory card is yours to keep, and the whole system works with just a few clicks of a mouse. You can also access a free online photo album that offers unlimited space for storing digital pictures. You can send a link to your pictures to anyone with email and access to the Web. People can then order their favorites from your album.

And picture this: Your first 25 prints, at 4 inches by 6 inches each, are free. After that, you pay for printing ($0.49 to $2.99) and shipping. Now, that’s what I call a photo finish!