VP of Hacker Relations

Who: Ned Lilly Company: Great Bridge LLC Age: 32 Has held title for: 7 months Previous title: Vice president of CarScene.com

Even in the free-for-all world of open-source software, you’ve got to have some order — and some orderlies, people who serve as intermediaries between the programmers (otherwise known as hackers) and the companies that use their software. Ned Lilly is that guy at Great Bridge, a startup that sells and services a commercial version of PostgreSQL an open-source database.

So, what the hack do you do?

I tell the hackers what features our customers say that they’d like to see in the product. But I’m also a bit of a PR flack. When Great Bridge has some news to share, I’m usually the person answering the questions.

What’s it like to represent people who have such a bad rep?

“Hacker” is not a bad word. It’s used by this elite group of developers to identify themselves. It’s a term of pride.

Can you hack it?