Sure you will. But right now you’re stuck on the road, you’ve got 10 meetings in two weeks, and you haven’t even written your gift list yet, let alone finished with your holiday shopping. Hard up for some last-minute gift ideas? We’d like to suggest that you think locally — wherever you are. And we’re not talking T-shirts, snow globes, and stuffed animals from the airport gift shop.
|Destination
|Store
|Gift
|Seal of Approval
|Ann Arbor
| Zingerman’s Delicatessen
422 Detroit St.
Ann Arbor, MI
www.zingermans.com
|Send home some goodies from Zingerman’s Delicatessen, one of the country’s most famous delis west of the Hudson. Gift baskets (try the Rockin’ Reuben Sandwich Kit for $68) are also available.
|“I’d recommend the bagels and whitefish,” says Yale Kamisar, University of Michigan law professor and Constitutional-law specialist. “Unfortunately, I had a heart attack last year, so I can’t eat everything I’d like.”
|Chicago
| Jazz Record Mart
444 North Wabash
Chicago, IL
www.jazzmart.com
|Chicago is a historic hotbed of jazz and blues, so why not head for the Jazz Record Mart? Luxuriate in its dusty-shelved elegance and its staggering collection of LPs, 45s, 78s, and CDs.
|“Whether I’m looking for Air Mail on vinyl or the latest CD by Liquid Soul, the Mart has what I need,” says our own Heath Row, Company of Friends ubermeister and former jazz deejay at WNUR-FM, in Chicago.
|London
| James Smith & Sons Ltd.
Hazelwood House
53 New Oxford St.
London, England
www.james-smith.co.uk
|Established in 1830, James Smith & Sons specializes in that must-have London accoutrement: the umbrella. Smith’s handmade masterpieces start at about $90, and a good brolly can run you $300.
|“It’s best not to leave home without an umbrella,” says Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with London’s Meteorological Office. “The weather here is notoriously fickle, and rain is never far around the corner.”
|Tulsa
| Frankoma Pottery
2400 Frankoma Rd.
Sapulpa, OK
www.frankoma.com
|Need a vase to go with that neo-modernist coffee table? What could be better than Frankoma pottery, made from the distinctive red clay of Oklahoma. It comes in a variety of dishes and decorative items.
|“I inherited an entire set of Frankoma dishes from my grandmother,” says Brandon Reese, a ceramics professor at OSU. “I think she got them in the 1960s, so they have this wonderfully gaudy green glaze.”