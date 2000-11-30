Destination Store Gift Seal of Approval

Ann Arbor Zingerman’s Delicatessen

422 Detroit St.

Ann Arbor, MI

www.zingermans.com Send home some goodies from Zingerman’s Delicatessen, one of the country’s most famous delis west of the Hudson. Gift baskets (try the Rockin’ Reuben Sandwich Kit for $68) are also available. “I’d recommend the bagels and whitefish,” says Yale Kamisar, University of Michigan law professor and Constitutional-law specialist. “Unfortunately, I had a heart attack last year, so I can’t eat everything I’d like.”

Chicago Jazz Record Mart

444 North Wabash

Chicago, IL

www.jazzmart.com Chicago is a historic hotbed of jazz and blues, so why not head for the Jazz Record Mart? Luxuriate in its dusty-shelved elegance and its staggering collection of LPs, 45s, 78s, and CDs. “Whether I’m looking for Air Mail on vinyl or the latest CD by Liquid Soul, the Mart has what I need,” says our own Heath Row, Company of Friends ubermeister and former jazz deejay at WNUR-FM, in Chicago.

London James Smith & Sons Ltd.

Hazelwood House

53 New Oxford St.

London, England

www.james-smith.co.uk Established in 1830, James Smith & Sons specializes in that must-have London accoutrement: the umbrella. Smith’s handmade masterpieces start at about $90, and a good brolly can run you $300. “It’s best not to leave home without an umbrella,” says Sean Clarke, a meteorologist with London’s Meteorological Office. “The weather here is notoriously fickle, and rain is never far around the corner.”