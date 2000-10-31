I’ve Been Framed. Have You?

Thanks to the immediacy of digital photography, it’s never been easier to capture those timeless Kodak moments. Which raises the question “What do you do with them once you’ve got them?” These days, instead of stashing photos in a shoe box, most of us zap them into other people’s email inboxes — where they quickly get lost or deleted.

Enter eFrames.com (www.eframes.com) , a virtual photo shop that lets you edit, store, and share your most memorable moments with friends and family in the real world, as well as over the Web. Just upload an image directly from your digital camera, or scan it in. You can then edit the image — cropping, enlarging, even changing colors. Once you’ve settled on the look and feel of the photo, you can preview it in more than 100 different frames. The service will even tell you which size frame (4-by-6, 5-by-7, and so on) the image will look best in, based on its resolution.

After you’ve settled on a frame, the service produces a photo-quality print that you can send anywhere in the United States within 24 hours. EFrames.com even supports multiple shipping addresses, so you can send the same framed photo to a number of friends and family members.

Prices for prints and frames range from $5 to $50. And even if you don’t find the perfect frame at eFrames, the quality and convenience of the site can’t be beat.