My Favorite Bookmarks – Nicholas Hall

Who: Founder of Startupfailures.com

Email: nick@startupfailures.com

URL: www.startupfailures.com

Surfing Manifesto: Keep it simple, stupid. If you try to wow me with

gizmos, I’ll be gone as quick as a flash.

All About ASP www.aspindustry.org I love the application-service-provider business model (as long as the ASPs I choose stay in business!). This site is a good starting point when you want to research various vendors. chipshot.com www.chipshot.com I stepped up my golf game this year, and my first set of customized clubs came from this site.

craigslist www.craigslist.org This site has managed to stay true to its purpose. I plan to do the same with Startupfailures.com. MyFamily.com www.myfamily.com My family is spread out around the country. This site helps all of us to stay connected with each other.

net slaves www.netslaves.com Some people compare our community site to Oprah, and I would compare net slaves to Jerry Springer. If you need to blow off steam and let your cynical side out, this is the place to go.