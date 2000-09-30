My Favorite Bookmarks – Nicholas Hall

Who: Founder of Startupfailures.com
Email: nick@startupfailures.com
URL: www.startupfailures.com
Surfing Manifesto: Keep it simple, stupid. If you try to wow me with
gizmos, I’ll be gone as quick as a flash.
All About ASP
www.aspindustry.org
I love the application-service-provider business model (as long as the ASPs I choose stay in business!). This site is a good starting point when you want to research various vendors.
chipshot.com
www.chipshot.com
I stepped up my golf game this year, and my first set of customized clubs came from this site.
craigslist
www.craigslist.org
This site has managed to stay true to its purpose. I plan to do the same with Startupfailures.com.
MyFamily.com
www.myfamily.com
My family is spread out around the country. This site helps all of us to stay connected with each other.
net slaves
www.netslaves.com
Some people compare our community site to Oprah, and I would compare net slaves to Jerry Springer. If you need to blow off steam and let your cynical side out, this is the place to go.