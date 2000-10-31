Let’s Do Lunch (or Dinner, or Drinks)

City Hot Spot The Scene What to Order

Portland, Oregon McMenamins Pub

2927 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard,

Beaverton T-shirts and jeans — and ID badges from nearby IBM/Sequent, Intel, and Tektronix. It’s primarily a place to network with colleagues over a microbrew, but you never can tell which dotcom exec might show up. A pitcher of Terminator, a McMenamins stout.

Minneapolis, Minnesota The Lounge

411 Second Avenue N.,

Downtown Minneapolis, Warehouse District A hangout for the Geek Squad, the Lounge also attracts its share of beautiful people. Just ignore them. This is where deals are cut and connections are made (and Prince has a VIP booth in the back). A martini, of course. The Lounge won the award for best martini in the Twin Cities three years ago.

San Diego, California Donovan’s Steak & Chop House

4340 La Jolla Village Drive,

La Jolla Techies beware: You’re not going to find a swarm of coders here. But if you’re meeting with tech millionaires or VCs — or if you just want to bask in their glow — this is the place to see and be seen. What else but a juicy steak? Donovan’s offers six cuts, as well as pork, veal chops, salmon, and lobster. Since Donovan’s is also known as the place to close a deal, you might want to order a glass of bubbly.