Let’s Do Lunch (or Dinner, or Drinks)

Most people know where the hot spots are in Silicon Valley and in the Alley, but what if you’re an up-and-coming tech city where the scene is still evolving? If you’re trying to figure out where to cut a deal, hobnob with other techies, or just be scene in the right crowd, we offer a guide to schmoozing in four cities that are starting to make their dot on the map.
|City
|Hot Spot
|The Scene
|What to Order
|Portland, Oregon
|McMenamins Pub
2927 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard,
Beaverton
|T-shirts and jeans — and ID badges from nearby IBM/Sequent, Intel, and Tektronix. It’s primarily a place to network with colleagues over a microbrew, but you never can tell which dotcom exec might show up.
|A pitcher of Terminator, a McMenamins stout.
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|The Lounge
411 Second Avenue N.,
Downtown Minneapolis, Warehouse District
|A hangout for the Geek Squad, the Lounge also attracts its share of beautiful people. Just ignore them. This is where deals are cut and connections are made (and Prince has a VIP booth in the back).
|A martini, of course. The Lounge won the award for best martini in the Twin Cities three years ago.
|San Diego, California
|Donovan’s Steak & Chop House
4340 La Jolla Village Drive,
La Jolla
|Techies beware: You’re not going to find a swarm of coders here. But if you’re meeting with tech millionaires or VCs — or if you just want to bask in their glow — this is the place to see and be seen.
|What else but a juicy steak? Donovan’s offers six cuts, as well as pork, veal chops, salmon, and lobster. Since Donovan’s is also known as the place to close a deal, you might want to order a glass of bubbly.
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Sturehof, at Stureplan
|Anyone with Net sense (including the founders of Icon Medialab and Razorfish Spray) has offices in this high-rent district. The outdoor tables are the place to table-hop with Stockholm’s movers and shakers.
|One of the house specialties is sotare, baltic herring with dill potatoes. And like just about everywhere else in Sweden, mineral water is the norm. Favored brand? Ramlösa, natch.