Fetch a Good Job at This Site

Wanted: A better way to use the Web to find a job. It’s a tall order, given that there are something like 10,000 career sites on the Net. But FlipDog.com differs from the big job sites in one important way: It doesn’t wait for employers to list openings on its site. Instead, it prowls the Web, collects job postings directly from employers, and puts them in one central location. As I’m writing this piece, FlipDog has 554,023 listings from 46,575 different companies.

Of course, you still have to find the job that’s right for you. You can visit the site; choose a location, a job category, a function, or a company; and then get a list of the openings that meet your criteria. A better approach, though, is to use the “JobHunters” feature. You can use it to indicate specific job criteria and receive email notices when a job that meets your requirements is added to the database.

You can also specify whether your level of interest in finding a new job is active, passive, or private. If you’re actively looking for a job, prospective employers can view your résumé. If you’re passively looking, your information will only be available to employers to whom you’ve submitted applications. If you choose to keep your job-search status private, then your personal information will be blocked from potential employers.

My one bone to pick: The site has some obvious gaps. For example, while setting up my JobHunter, I couldn’t list Microsoft as a company to watch because it wasn’t part of FlipDog’s directory. That’s a pretty big oversight.