A not-so-long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Agency.com, an Internet professional-services firm, was little more than two guys and a Mac. Today, the New York-based company has more than 1,300 employees worldwide. As the Chief People, Progress, and Potential Officer (C3PO), Kyle Shannon manages internal employee relations and external recruiting.

In a big organization, how do you avoid hiring droids?

That’s really what I’m about — making sure that we get the best people in the business and creating an environment in which they can fulfill their potential and grow as humans.

The real C-3PO can speak 6 million languages. Can you?

I’m monolingual. But as we grow, we are constantly adding new cultures from other companies and countries. My job is to ensure that the core values of the company remain constant.

Can you fix a hyperdrive?

I troubleshoot. I take things that affect people individually and figure out what it is within the organization that’s causing those problems.