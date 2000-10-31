My Favorite Bookmarks: Mary Naylor

Who: CEO of VIPdesk.com
Email: mnaylor@vipdesk.com
URL: www.vipdesk.com
Surfing manifesto: I have little time to run personal errands. So my Web searches usually take me to sites that let me get things done quickly.
AnyWho
www.anywho.com
Leading a busy life can cause you to disconnect unintentionally from old friends. This site can help you find long-lost childhood friends and coworkers. Using a reverse lookup feature, you can punch in part of a phone number and get the person’s name and address.
eGulliver.com
www.egulliver.com
This Web site connects you to destination specialists who are ready to help you plan for complex travel.
PlacesToStay.com
www.placestostay.com
This is one of the best sources for bed-and-breakfasts as well as hotels. I use the site’s services for business travel and vacations alike.
Restaurant Row
www.restaurantrow.com
The VIPdesk concierges consider this site to be the most comprehensive national database of restaurants — and you can use it to make reservations online.