advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks: Mary Naylor

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: CEO of VIPdesk.com
Email: mnaylor@vipdesk.com
URL: www.vipdesk.com
Surfing manifesto: I have little time to run personal errands. So my Web searches usually take me to sites that let me get things done quickly.

advertisement

AnyWho

www.anywho.com

Leading a busy life can cause you to disconnect unintentionally from old friends. This site can help you find long-lost childhood friends and coworkers. Using a reverse lookup feature, you can punch in part of a phone number and get the person’s name and address.

eGulliver.com

www.egulliver.com

This Web site connects you to destination specialists who are ready to help you plan for complex travel.

PlacesToStay.com

www.placestostay.com

This is one of the best sources for bed-and-breakfasts as well as hotels. I use the site’s services for business travel and vacations alike.

Restaurant Row

www.restaurantrow.com

The VIPdesk concierges consider this site to be the most comprehensive national database of restaurants — and you can use it to make reservations online.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life