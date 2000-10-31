My Favorite Bookmarks: Mary Naylor

Who: CEO of VIPdesk.com Email: mnaylor@vipdesk.com URL: www.vipdesk.com Surfing manifesto: I have little time to run personal errands. So my Web searches usually take me to sites that let me get things done quickly.

AnyWho

www.anywho.com

Leading a busy life can cause you to disconnect unintentionally from old friends. This site can help you find long-lost childhood friends and coworkers. Using a reverse lookup feature, you can punch in part of a phone number and get the person’s name and address.

eGulliver.com

www.egulliver.com

This Web site connects you to destination specialists who are ready to help you plan for complex travel.