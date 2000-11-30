Keep on Truckin’ – to the Web

Who: Brian Kinsey Old Job: Vice president of Landstar System Inc. New Job: President and CEO of CarrierPoint Inc.

A 20-year veteran of the transportation industry, Brian Kinsey, 49, knows how to deliver change. At his previous company, he wrestled with the impact of deregulation on a major transportation firm. Last December, he took a job as CEO of CarrierPoint Inc., a business-to-business marketplace for shippers, drivers, and trucking companies, where he is working on moving the transportation industry to the Web.

Old skills that still matter: “Trucking is and always will be a relationship business. When you give a trucker your goods to deliver to someone else thousands of miles away, there’s a level of trust involved. That’s never going to go away.”

Learning curve: “I came from being one of the youngest vice presidents at a huge trucking company to being the ‘old man’ of a startup. You quickly get a sense of how important it is to have a diverse staff. When you’re working this hard and this fast, you’ve got to have an egalitarian environment.”

Teaching note: “The Internet is ultimately a communications device. In trucking, a lot of companies use their Web site as “brochureware.” It pays to have any sort of Web presence, but you’ve got to use the technology to leverage your business. You won’t make a real impact unless you’re willing to understand everything the technology can do for you.”