Getting stuck at the airport is an invitation for stress, even without the crowded entrance gates, the wailing 2-year-olds, and the canceled flights. Luckily enough for harried road warriors, havens do exist. Why limit yourself to the overfilled waiting areas while you’re waiting out a hailstorm? Here are some out-of-the-way airport spots where you can hide out and keep your blood pressure down.
|Airport
|Cozy Corner
|Ambiance
|Caveats
|Denver International Airport
http://www.flydenver.com
|Level 5, south end of the Jeppesen Terminal.
|This lightly trafficked area makes for a quiet refuge. Best bet: Italian couches that put typical airport chairs to shame. Or head to the bridge from Jeppesen Terminal to Concourse A for a great view of the Rocky Mountains.
|None. Take in the gorgeous views — or any of the airport’s 26 permanent art installations. You’ll also find revolving exhibits in the passenger walkway from the terminal to Concourse A.
|Heathrow Airport
http://www.baa.co.uk
|The children’s play areas, located on the middle floor of the Flight Connections Centre in each of the airport’s four terminals.
|The play areas include climbing frames and soft toys, and are situated away from the main seating area. The padded floors are very sleep-conducive.
|It may be a little hard to stretch out and sleep in the children’s play area if children happen to be playing there.
|New Orleans International Airport
http://www.flymsy.com
|Jester Grill, which is in West Terminal, and Jester Express, which is in Concourse B.
|Low light, red decor. The restaurant is cafeteria-style, so there’s no waitstaff to rush you out. Plus, if the in-flight meal promises to disappoint — hey! You’re in New Orleans! Order up some jambalaya.
|As one of the airport’s limited dining options, Jester tends to be busy during peak meal times. You may have trouble scoring a booth of your own, especially if you aren’t ordering anything.
|Philadelphia International Airport
http://www.phl.org
|Rocking chairs between B and C terminals at the base of the US Airways Club.
|They’re out of the way, they’re facing windows, and they’re comfortable. If you have plenty of time to kill, rent a portable DVD player and a movie at the Inmotion Pictures kiosks in Concourses B and E.
|Due to their appeal, the chairs are in high demand, so it may be hard to find a vacant seat. Plans are in the works to buy more rockers in the near future.