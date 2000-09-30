Airport Cozy Corner Ambiance Caveats

Denver International Airport

http://www.flydenver.com Level 5, south end of the Jeppesen Terminal. This lightly trafficked area makes for a quiet refuge. Best bet: Italian couches that put typical airport chairs to shame. Or head to the bridge from Jeppesen Terminal to Concourse A for a great view of the Rocky Mountains. None. Take in the gorgeous views — or any of the airport’s 26 permanent art installations. You’ll also find revolving exhibits in the passenger walkway from the terminal to Concourse A.

Heathrow Airport

http://www.baa.co.uk The children’s play areas, located on the middle floor of the Flight Connections Centre in each of the airport’s four terminals. The play areas include climbing frames and soft toys, and are situated away from the main seating area. The padded floors are very sleep-conducive. It may be a little hard to stretch out and sleep in the children’s play area if children happen to be playing there.

New Orleans International Airport

http://www.flymsy.com Jester Grill, which is in West Terminal, and Jester Express, which is in Concourse B. Low light, red decor. The restaurant is cafeteria-style, so there’s no waitstaff to rush you out. Plus, if the in-flight meal promises to disappoint — hey! You’re in New Orleans! Order up some jambalaya. As one of the airport’s limited dining options, Jester tends to be busy during peak meal times. You may have trouble scoring a booth of your own, especially if you aren’t ordering anything.