Upper Hand

Looking for a stocking-stuffer-worthy gadget? The Compaq iPaq weighs 6.3 ounces and is the sleekest of the Palm OS competitors. The unit boasts Word, Excel, Windows Media Player, a voice recorder, a browser, and a joystick — which doubles as a speaker. On the Palm OS side of the aisle, the Sony Clié — which weighs just 4.3 ounces — offers features such as a “jog dial” that allows you to operate the device with one hand. You can also display digital photos and video clips on the unit and attach thumbnail pix to any of your address-book entries. The iPaq costs $499; the Clié costs $399. Visit both Compaq (www.compaq.com) and Sony (www.sony.com) on the Web.