Radio Waves

If you’re like me, you find exercising to be just about the least exhilarating part of your day. But I’ve discovered the perfect little workout companion: the Speedo SurfRunner 2000 Radio, my latest exercise toy. It’s smaller than a yo-yo but provides tons of fun. And it’s waterproof! I wear it clipped to my swimming cap while doing laps in the pool. It’s also great for running, lounging at the beach, and my least favorite activity: commuting. The three-button design (power, volume, and scan) makes it simple to use, and its reception measures up to that of any other handheld radio. Surf’s up! The Speedo SurfRunner 2000 can be purchased online at www.speedo.com for $30.