Talk Is Cheap. Let’s Have a Conversation

If you want to create change in the workplace, start a conversation. So says Theodore Zeldin, Oxford University historian, philosopher, author, management consultant, and BBC radio personality. The soft-spoken sexagenarian might seem an unlikely expert on talk. But for the past three years, Zeldin has been conducting what he calls “human audits” of British workers across a spectrum of occupations and professions. This work is part of a research project funded by the European Commission (the administrative arm of the European Union) to create a new vision of work for the new millennium.

What has the good professor learned so far? The new economy doesn’t need more talk — it needs a whole new conversation. Zeldin believes that most of us are working in jobs that make use of only 20% to 25% of our potential. So companies, he argues, need to be reinvented to allow us to do work that we will find enjoyable, and that will make us better people. In an interview with Fast Company at St Antony’s College, Oxford, Zeldin got the new conversation rolling.

What conversations should we be having about work?

The jobs that currently exist don’t correspond to the kind of human beings we’ve become. Our interests and our needs have become more diverse, and yet our education systems make us specialists. My question is not How do we fit people to a career that will satisfy them?, but How can we change the work they do so that it suits them?

Take the hotel sector, which is stuck in a century-old model. Yes, hotels are places to sleep, but they are also places where foreigners meet. And since many people who work at hotels speak different languages too, why can’t hotels become cultural centers or language schools?

Why do you call it a “new conversation”?

Conversation creates a new kind of network within organizations. Current networks are used for competitive advantage, but conversation is focused on encouraging people to realize their potential. We are already seeing the creation of a new kind of network based on friendships: Startups, which are often founded by friends, are the beginning of something that could reshape social relations.