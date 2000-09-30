My Favorite Bookmarks – Calvin Tarlton

Who: CEO, DailyRating.com Inc.
Surfing Manifesto: If it’s on the Net, I can find it.
dbusiness.com
www.dbusiness.com
The very latest local business news.
Epinions
www.epinions.com
Whenever I’m thinking about buying something, I head here first. This site has done a first-rate job of providing e-commerce links with its reviews.
eTour
www.etour.com
Fast surfing at your fingertips. I can surf hundreds of potential partner sites within a category in minutes.
GoTo.com Search Suggestion Tool
http://inventory.go2.com/inventory/Search_Suggestion.jhtml
This is absolutely the best way to figure out which search terms to focus on.
internet VC Watch
www.internetvcwatch.com
A daily report of the latest VC deals. It’s great for keeping up with all of the crazy ideas that are getting funded.
nameboy
www.nameboy.com
I’m always thinking of new uses for the DailyRating email technology. This is the first place I go to look up potential domain names and their variants.