My Favorite Bookmarks – Calvin Tarlton

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: CEO, DailyRating.com Inc.
Email: calvin@dailyrating.com
URL: www.dailyrating.com
Surfing Manifesto: If it’s on the Net, I can find it.

dbusiness.com

www.dbusiness.com

The very latest local business news.

Epinions

www.epinions.com

Whenever I’m thinking about buying something, I head here first. This site has done a first-rate job of providing e-commerce links with its reviews.

eTour

www.etour.com

Fast surfing at your fingertips. I can surf hundreds of potential partner sites within a category in minutes.

GoTo.com Search Suggestion Tool

http://inventory.go2.com/inventory/Search_Suggestion.jhtml

This is absolutely the best way to figure out which search terms to focus on.

internet VC Watch

www.internetvcwatch.com

A daily report of the latest VC deals. It’s great for keeping up with all of the crazy ideas that are getting funded.

nameboy

www.nameboy.com

I’m always thinking of new uses for the DailyRating email technology. This is the first place I go to look up potential domain names and their variants.

