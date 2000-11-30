My Favorite Bookmarks – Michael Wood

Who: Vice president of Teenage Research Unlimited
URL: www.teenresearch.com
Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to track the unique culture, psyche, buying behavior, and media appetite of American teens. So you can imagine the kinds of sites that I visit.
Bolt
www.bolt.com
This site has a lock on content that is generated by teens.
EXPN
www.expn.com
This X Games site shows you what the skater kids in your neighborhood wish they were doing.
FloatPens
www.floatpens.com
There are still some floaty pens that I haven’t acquired yet.
123Posters.com
www.123posters.com
We bought our collection of rock posters here — both those that decorate our teen-respondents room and those that adorn our client viewing room (because some of our clients remember their youth).
Peeps Republic
www.peeps.com
This site rocks! From Aaliyah to Creed, you just can’t find more music information crammed into one place.