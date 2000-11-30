My Favorite Bookmarks – Michael Wood

Who: Vice president of Teenage Research Unlimited

Email: michaelw@teenresearch.com

URL: www.teenresearch.com

Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to track the unique culture, psyche, buying behavior, and media appetite of American teens. So you can imagine the kinds of sites that I visit.

advertisement

Bolt www.bolt.com This site has a lock on content that is generated by teens. EXPN www.expn.com This X Games site shows you what the skater kids in your neighborhood wish they were doing.

FloatPens www.floatpens.com There are still some floaty pens that I haven’t acquired yet. 123Posters.com www.123posters.com We bought our collection of rock posters here — both those that decorate our teen-respondents room and those that adorn our client viewing room (because some of our clients remember their youth).

Peeps Republic www.peeps.com This site rocks! From Aaliyah to Creed, you just can’t find more music information crammed into one place.