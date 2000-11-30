advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Michael Wood

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Vice president of Teenage Research Unlimited
Email: michaelw@teenresearch.com
URL: www.teenresearch.com
Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to track the unique culture, psyche, buying behavior, and media appetite of American teens. So you can imagine the kinds of sites that I visit.

advertisement

Bolt

www.bolt.com

This site has a lock on content that is generated by teens.

EXPN

www.expn.com

This X Games site shows you what the skater kids in your neighborhood wish they were doing.

FloatPens

www.floatpens.com

There are still some floaty pens that I haven’t acquired yet.

123Posters.com

www.123posters.com

We bought our collection of rock posters here — both those that decorate our teen-respondents room and those that adorn our client viewing room (because some of our clients remember their youth).

Peeps Republic

www.peeps.com

This site rocks! From Aaliyah to Creed, you just can’t find more music information crammed into one place.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life