What Gets These Workers in Gear?

The way to keep a successful company on a roll is to keep recruiting great people — and to hold on to the ones that you already have. The values behind your brand have to be distinctive enough, compelling enough, and authentic enough to become a magnet for the right talent — people who believe in your products and who fit the ethos of your company like the proverbial hand in the glove.

Or the butt on the saddle, as the gearheads at Quality Bicycle Products might say. Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, 12 miles from downtown Minneapolis, the independent parts distributor is projected to hit $60 million in revenues this year, and its success has largely depended on the quality and dedication of its staff. “We’ve been in retail,” says Quality founder and president Steve Flagg, 50, whose earlier venture, Freewheel, the Twin Cities’ first bicycle co-op shop, was founded in the 1970s and is still operating today. “We know how to treat dealers.”

Sure. But first, you have to know how to treat your employees — how to pick ’em, and how to create a culture that inspires and nurtures them. Ninety percent of Quality’s 195 staff members are serious cyclists, for example. “For many people here, biking is a form of expression,” says Gary Sjoquist, 47, the company’s on-staff bicycle-industry advocate. “It’s something they’re passionate about.”

Still, even a bike company that is full of bikers can’t take its employees for granted. Not in a metro area where the unemployment rate hovers at 2.8%. Here are a few of Quality’s unwritten rules.

Don’t typecast your employees.

Flagg strives to promote a culture of engagement and shared learning. Around October, when the shipping season cools, warehouse workers leave their regular jobs and shift over to a variety of other tasks, including many in the catalog division, where they help put together Quality’s 480-page “bible” and plan the annual open house for vendors and retailers. At face value, it seems an odd sort of crossover. But in fact, such reassignments relieve the monotony of line work and prevent people from being pigeonholed. For example, Ben Hopland, Quality’s UNIX administrator, started out in the shipping department, and former warehouse worker Mike Riemer is now the staff photographer. “People want career development,” says VP and MIS manager Mary Henrickson, 50, who is married to Flagg. “And they want interesting work.”