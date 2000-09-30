To Grow Your Company, Leverage Your Leaders

A plastic beer bottle? Pub purists would choke on their Guinness at the thought. But Craig Binetti, 44, vice president and general manager of polyester resins and intermediates at DuPont, saw the promise of a brave new market. He’d had researchers, packaging experts, and McKinsey consultants dissecting the idea for a year. DuPont chemists had conquered plastic’s porousness, which lets air in and makes beer go flat. (The reason that soda is not affected is that it has less carbonation.) And focus groups indicated that ale swillers were willing to give plastic a try.

Binetti was ready to leap. But where — and how, exactly? Should he approach brewers? Bottlers? Wholesalers? Retailers? And were die-hard beer lovers really ready to raise a plastic bottle to their lips?

Managers in Binetti’s position — he has the resources of a $26 billion, 94,000-person company behind him — might be tempted to call in more consultants. Instead, Binetti turned to a new program at DuPont called “Leadership for Growth,” which culls the company’s top 400 executives to form teams that can swoop into any of DuPont’s 202 product groups. For three weeks, each team focuses its collective brainpower on the question at hand — anything from “What are new uses for Kevlar?” to “How can we sell polyester resins online?” The program is both a training tool — participants are assigned a coach and get refresher courses on decision making and conflict resolution — and an intelligence unit, a way of leveraging team members’ expertise to flush out products and strategies that might be worth millions of dollars in new revenues.

The program is an answer to something that’s often said about operations as big as DuPont: “If only they knew what they knew.” The company is divided into 21 business units, some of which would qualify for Fortune 500 status on their own. Working for one of these units is like living in a college dorm: You know the kids on your floor, but you don’t know the ones at the other end of the building. Leadership for Growth is a way of tapping the enormous knowledge base that lurks within DuPont.

“The recommendations that come out of these groups are as good as, if not better than, anything we get from external consultants,” says program manager Chor-Huat Lim, 43.

The first rule of the program is this: Throw everybody into the deep end. No team member is assigned to a project within his or her division, and each person brings different skills and a different background to the effort.

“When I heard that I was going to be working on PET, I thought, ‘What’s that?’ ” says Tom Keen, 58, who manages a nylon-yarn plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is the material that would be used to make plastic beer bottles. Not that PET’s promise mattered much to Keen and his team — at first. “We were a bunch of people who didn’t know a plastic beer bottle from a Frisbee,” he says. Still, DuPont gave them all of the tools that they needed: three-inch binders crammed with product data and market research, and funding to jet off to anywhere in the world to dig up additional intelligence.