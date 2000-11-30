Six Degrees of Super-Mediation

One of the great things about the Web is that it’s still growing. Job listings, auction sites, networking opportunities — they’re springing up online every day. Unfortunately, such relentless growth is also the curse of the Web. The bigger it gets — a billion pages and counting — the harder it is to find what you’re looking for.

The solution, says Allen Davis, isn’t another ultra-granular search engine. It’s a human search engine powered by new-economy bounty hunters who have as much to gain from your hunt as you do. Whatever the prey — a job candidate, a scarce product or service — the search could be worth a nice reward.

“The next evolution of the Web is going to be ‘super-mediation,'” pronounces Davis, 56, a technical recruiter with more than 20 years of experience, most recently as founder and CEO of SoftwareJobs.com. He’s not talking about individual mediators, but about a viral Web of scouts and brokers who will use their personal networks to create a chain of online referrals that will grow until the hunted is tracked down and bagged. And the bounty hunter pockets the reward.

At least that’s the idea behind BountySystems Inc., the New York-based startup that Davis, the company’s chairman, launched last year and that debuted online this fall. Sure, online job boards have made the recruiting process cheaper and more open by eliminating costly mediation, he says. But what they haven’t produced is more talent. And companies who post their listings on job boards pay the price for “disintermediation,” which produces a flood of unacceptable résumés. Meanwhile, the most-qualified candidates, who are the hardest to find because they have a job and aren’t looking for a new one, remain elusive. BountySystems is designed to locate these passive candidates.

Davis’s operating logic is based on one simple question: Who is most likely to know the talented people in a particular field? Answer: other talented people in that field. This same thinking is behind many companies’ lucrative internal-referral programs, but Davis says that external referrals work better, because they bring more people to the hunt.

Here’s how his site works: As a bounty hunter, you browse through BountySystems’s job postings in the categories for which you’re best qualified to make a referral. Then you simply send the posting to a colleague who you think would be a good candidate for the job. If your pal applies, gets hired, and works through an evaluation period, you receive the bounty.

But what happens if your colleague isn’t interested? Davis is counting on the lure of the bounty to get people to pass the listing on to someone else, tapping a wider audience but also drawing in more experts who are most likely to make a successful referral.