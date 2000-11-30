Heat-Sensitive

At holiday time, I like to roast. But like most cooks, I worry about two things: undercooking and overcooking. Luckily, I’ve found a device that ensures perfect results: the Polder Preprogrammed Cooking Thermometer. It’s great for cooks — seasoned pros and nervous novices alike — who want to keep an eye on things, because the probe goes into the roast and the thermometer, which is connected to the probe by a wire, stays outside of the oven. Just select the type of meat you’re roasting — chicken, pork, turkey, beef, lamb, or veal — and if it’s one of the last three, decide how well you want it done. The thermometer’s digital readout lets you monitor the meat’s internal temperature, and when the right temperature has been reached, an alarm sounds. Best of all, you can customize the settings. Do you disagree with the USDA’s opinion of what medium-rare beef is? No problem. Tell the Polder what temperature you want, and it won’t forget. You can use the Polder for foods that haven’t been preprogrammed — fish, for example — by setting the temperature manually before cooking. The Polder Preprogrammed Cooking Thermometer retails for $35. Visit Polder on the Web (www.polder.com).
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens