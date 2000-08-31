advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Let People Pick Their Perks

By Amy Wilson1 minute Read

Who: Ian Steyaert, VP of development and executive producer at notHarvard.com
Email: ian@notharvard.com
Sign of the Times: “I manage 40 people. I track their professional goals — and how they balance work and life.”

Ian Steyaert, 33, has been working on a leadership challenge that will sound familiar to everyone who operates in the Internet economy. In February, he joined notHarvard.com, an “eduCommerce” company based in Austin, Texas — and plunged into a culture where speed wins every time. How does Steyaert keep his team working fast without driving everyone crazy? He lets his employees pick their perks.

“When it’s the employees — and not me — who come up with ways to make the work fun and the hours bearable, the ideas take on a life of their own,” says Steyaert.

A case in point: Steyaert’s charges helped set up the Web Lounge — an IKEA-decorated space where people can hold meetings, or watch a movie. NotHarvard.com employees also instituted a weekly show-and-tell session, as well as a biweekly “theme day.” “Since we’re democratizing education on the Web, it makes sense to democratize the benefits of working at our company.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life