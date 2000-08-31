He Knows How to Be Diligent About Due Diligence

Deciding whether to green-light a deal can feel like an exercise in paranoia: What’s behind that résumé? Does this company have what it takes? Are these people trustworthy? Have you done your homework, and ferreted out any secrets that might make you wish later that you’d just said no? The odds are, you haven’t, says Barry Rhein, a due-diligence consultant who teaches venture capitalists how to size up their next deal. According to Rhein, most people don’t ask the right questions, let alone wind up with enough good information to make the final call.

“Most people don’t lie intentionally,” says Rhein, 40, “but unless you really probe, you’re not asking them to go beyond the pat answers they have rehearsed. That means you’ll always get the positive data, but you’re not getting the full story.”

Rhein has good reason to take due diligence seriously. As a reserve officer in the San Jose police force, he helps design risk-assessment exercises for narcotics squads. Not that the average VC needs to know when to go for the tear gas. But similar rules of engagement apply. And rule number one is this: Doing your homework is about asking smarter questions and listening harder.

“Barry teaches how to ask questions and listen in a methodical way,” says Steve Baloff, 45, a general partner with Advanced Technology Ventures Capital in Palo Alto. “He’s trained our analysts to go through that process, and, as a result, we get deeper data. It’s not like we’ve found any smoking guns, but we have much better information with which to make a call.”

Here’s Rhein’s advice on how you can do a better job of giving diligence its due.

How you ask matters as much as what you ask. Skip the yes-or-no questions. One startup that Rhein evaluated for a VC (after the VC had agreed to fund it) had a software product with 200 beta users, all of whom the company expected to convert to real customers. The VC’s interview with the startup team asked the obvious: Had they surveyed their users? Yes. And the users liked the software? Yup. Great. But Rhein’s follow-up with the software company cut to the quick: What did you ask the users about your software? Not enough, it turns out. The beta users said they liked the software okay, but not enough that they’d be willing to pay a premium price for it. (Ultimately, only 10 of them did.)

“You have to be incredibly curious and want to know why and how, not just whether or not,” Rhein says. “Every answer they give you should lead you to another open-ended question: How did you do that? How did you respond to that? What else?”