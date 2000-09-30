Advertisers in Issue 39

Absolut Vodka www.absolutvodka.com
A.B. Watley Group www.abwatley.com
Adfusion www.adfusion.com
Advanced Micro Devices www.amd.com
Aether Software www.aethersoftware.com
Aether Systems www.aethersystems.com
AFLAC www.aflac.com
Agilent Technologies www.agilent.com
AirPacks www.airpacks.com
Alcatel www.alcatel.com
Alliance Capital www.alliancecapital.com
Altoids www.altoids.com
American Airlines Inc. www.aa.com
American Century Investments www.americancentury.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
American Express Financial www.americanexpress.com/advisors
American Express Small Business www.americanexpress.com/blueforbusiness
Andersen Consulting www.ac.com
Apple Computer www.apple.com
Aquent www.aquent.com
Ask Jeeves www.askjeeves.com
Autonomy www.autonomy.com
Balance Bar www.balance.com
Banana Republic www.bananarepublic.com
Bizzed.com www.bizzed.com
BlackBerry www.blackberry.net
BMW www.bmwusa.com
Born www.born.com
Bose http://ask.bose.com/ws71
Burgess & Scott www.burgessandscott.com
Centra Software www.centra.com
Chevy Corvette www.chevrolet.com/corvette
CitiBusiness www.citibusiness.com
Clarion Hotels www.clarionhotel.com
Clarkston www.clarkstongroup.com
Cognet www.cognet.com
Comdisco www.comdisco.com
Cushman & Wakefield www.cushmanwakefield.com
Cyveillance www.cyveillance.com
DaimlerChrysler Five Star www.fivestar.com
Databid.com www.databid.com
Datek Online Holdings Corp. www.datek.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com
Diamond.com www.diamond.com
Discover Card www.discovercard.com
DKNY www.donnakaran.com
DuPont www.dupont.com
Eddie Bauer www.eddiebauer.com
Embassy Suites www.embassysuites.com
Engage www.engage.com
Enterworks www.enterworks.com
ePresence www.epresence.com
ePrize www.eprize.com
Evoke www.evoke.com
FacilityPro.com www.facilitypro.com
FedEx www.fedex.com
Fidelity Investments www.fidelity.com
Focal Communications Corp. www.focal.com
Fujitsu PC Corp. www.fujitsupc.com
Giggo.com www.giggo.com
Global Crossing www.globalcrossing.com
GM Onstar www.onstar.com
Hale & Dorr www.haleanddorr.com
Harpell/Martins & Co. www.harpell.com
Hertz www.hertz.com
Hewlett-Packard Deep Canyon www.deepcanyon.com
InFocus www.infocus.com
InfoUSA www.businesscreditusa.com
Intel www.intel.com
Internet Domain Registrars Corp. www.registrars.com
Intersil Corp. www.intersil.com
ITC^DeltaCom www.edeltacom.com
James Martin & Co. www.jamesmartin.com
Janus Funds www.janus.com
Jeep Grand Cherokee www.jeep.com
Jockey www.jockey.com
Jones International University www.jonesinternational.edu
Jossey-Bass www.josseybass.com
Kemper Insurance www.kemperinsurance.com
Lexis-Nexis www.lexis-nexis.com
Lexus GS www.lexus.com
Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com
Longines www.longines.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/superhumansoftware
Macromedia www.macromedia.com
The Masie Center www.masie.com
MasterCard www.mastercard.com
Mazda Tribute www.mazdausa.com
Michelin www.michelin.com
Microsoft MSN.com www.mediacenter.msn.com
Microsoft Project www.microsoft.com/go/project
Motorola www.motorola.com
NCR www.ncr.com
Neuberger Berman www.nb.com
Nissan www.nissandriven.com
Nortel Networks www.nortelnetworks.com
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance www.nml.com
One Community Inc. www.oneco.net
PeopleSupport www.peoplesoft.com
PetroCosm www.petrocosm.com
Polycom www.polycom.com
PricewaterhouseCoopers www.pricewaterhouse.com
Primus Knowledge Solutions www.primus.com
Raymond Weil www.raymond-weil.com
RealTime Media www.realtimemedia.com
Register.com www.register.com
Rémy Martin Cognac www.remy.com
Requisite Technology www.requisite.com
Residence Inn by Marriott www.residenceinn.com
Robertson Stephens www.robertsonstephens.com
Rockport www.rockport.com
Rogaine www.rogaine.com
Saab Cars USA www.saabusa.com
Sacto www.sacramentoup.com
Sageo www.sageo.com
Saks Fifth Avenue www.saksfifthavenue.com
Sales.com www.sales.com
Salesforce.com www.salesforce.com
Samsonite www.samsonite.com
San Diego Econ. Development Corp. www.techsperfectclimate.org
Saturn www.saturn.com
SBC Communications Inc. www.sbc.com
Scottish Enterprise www.scotelectronics.com
ServiStream www.servistream.com
Silicon Valley Bank www.svb.com
Sony www.sony.com
Sprint PCS www.sprintpcs.com
Staples.com www.staples.com
Subaru www.subaru.com
Swatch www.swatch.com
Target www.target.com
Teligent www.teligent.com
Timevision www.timevision.com
Tivoli Systems Inc. www.tivoli.com
Tommy Hilfiger www.tommy.com
Tricon www.triconglobal.com
TWA www.twa.com
UPS www.ups.com
Verbind Inc. www.verbind.com
Viant www.viant.com
Vignette www.vignette.com
Visio www.microsoft.com/office/visio
Volkswagen www.vw.com
Wake Forest University www.mba.wfu.edu
Web2010 www.web2010.com
Westin Hotels & Resorts www.westin.com
Williams Communications www.williamscommunications.com
Wilson Learning Worldwide www.wilsonlearning.com
Xerox Network Printers www.xerox.com/officeprinting
Zeroplus.com www.zeroplus.com
