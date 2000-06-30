Chief Detonator

Company: SparkPR

Age: 31

Has Held Title For: 1 1/2 years

Previous Title: Corporate public-relations manager at Netscape

Chris Holten-Hempel is a new-economy rocketeer. Her launchpad is SparkPR, a Palo Alto-based public-relations firm that she cofounded last year. Her mission: to ignite Silicon Valley startups. Holten-Hempel and her eight-member crew — whose client list has included Epinions and VA Linux Systems — are fire starters of buzz.

What’s unique about promoting Internet startups?

Speed. We run in the same race as startups, only we aim to move faster. In today’s environment, companies have a three-month window to make it — or break it. If they don’t generate attention, they fail. So we’re obsessed with speed and quality.