Fresh Prints

Your household may have more than one PC, but now it only needs one printer. Hewlett-Packard’s JetDirect 70X Home Print Server uses standard phone lines to allow you to print documents from any computer in your house without actually having to plug your PC into a printer. So you can work from your laptop in the comfort of, say, your bedroom but access the printer in your study. All you need is a phone-line interface card for your PC and two phone jacks (one for your PC and one for your printer), and the JetDirect software interface does the rest. The JetDirect 70X Home Print Server costs $89. Visit Hewlett-Packard on the Web (www.hp.com).