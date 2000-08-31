advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Tracey Pettengill

By Fast Company

Who: CEO and cofounder of 4charity.com, where you can shop online for a good cause at one of 130 stores in the site’s charity mall. You can also sign up for its direct-donation service.
Email: tracey@4charity.com
URL: www.4charity.com
Surfing Manifesto: It’s gotta take five seconds or less for me to get what I need — or I move on.

Egreetings.com

www.egreetings.com

Saves me every time …

eoSports

www.eosports.com

A way for me to find pickup soccer games when I have some free time.

Evite

www.evite.com

I use Evite to schedule everything — both work and play. I plan my weekdays and my weekends with this site.

MSN Health with WebMD

www.health.msn.com

Don’t have time for the doc? Neither do I. So this site keeps me going.

Oxygen

www.oxygen.com

I visit this network of sites to catch up on news, books, and pop culture.

Servenet

www.servenet.org

The only thing this volunteerism site doesn’t offer is the extra time for me to participate in all the opportunities.

