My Favorite Bookmarks – Tracey Pettengill

Who: CEO and cofounder of 4charity.com, where you can shop online for a good cause at one of 130 stores in the site’s charity mall. You can also sign up for its direct-donation service.

Email: tracey@4charity.com

URL: www.4charity.com

Surfing Manifesto: It’s gotta take five seconds or less for me to get what I need — or I move on.

Egreetings.com www.egreetings.com Saves me every time … eoSports www.eosports.com A way for me to find pickup soccer games when I have some free time.

Evite www.evite.com I use Evite to schedule everything — both work and play. I plan my weekdays and my weekends with this site. MSN Health with WebMD www.health.msn.com Don’t have time for the doc? Neither do I. So this site keeps me going.

Oxygen www.oxygen.com I visit this network of sites to catch up on news, books, and pop culture. Servenet www.servenet.org The only thing this volunteerism site doesn’t offer is the extra time for me to participate in all the opportunities.