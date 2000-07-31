Know-It-Alls Need Not Apply

Don’t come knocking at the door of the Fourth Room Ltd. in London if you’re looking for easy answers to your company’s marketing problems. The founders of this consulting group happily admit that they may not even know the questions.

That might seem odd, given that the principals know a great deal about their respective disciplines: Wendy Gordon, 58, qualitative-research guru and cofounder of Research Business International; Piers Schmidt, 32, who, as head of strategy at Newell and Sorrell, won both praise and scorn for his multicultural rebranding of British Airways; and Michael Wolff, 67, cofounder of megawatt brand-consulting group Wolff Olins. But ever since the trio set up shop in a Bloomsbury brownstone two years ago, they’ve been preaching the virtues of unknowing.

“The Fourth Room is a place where you can leave assumptions outside and see things that wouldn’t otherwise have been visible,” says Schmidt.

You’ll find no boilerplate consulting solutions here. Since 1998, industry giants such as Arcadia Group PLC, BP Amoco, and OnStar Europe have come knocking in search of inspiration.

When a director of one of the United Kingdom’s biggest banks called in the folks from the Fourth Room to discuss the future of the bank’s retail branches, he passed a document from a blue-chip consulting firm across the table, Schmidt recalls. “He told us, ‘We’ve paid 500,000 pounds [$750,000] for that. Five hundred pages long, and it doesn’t tell us what we can do, only what’s wrong.’ “

The bank execs already knew what their problems were, Schmidt says. But seeing the Fourth Room’s unconventional presentation six weeks later — in the form of a two-person play — helped them visualize a solution.

“While many of their peers are stuck in a groove, the guys at the Fourth Room aren’t afraid of experimental, lateral thinking,” says Juliet Warkentin, 39, managing director of marketing and Internet development at Arcadia, a $2.29 billion clothing retailer that went to the Fourth Room for help in launching its Web portal. “It’s a rare combination.”