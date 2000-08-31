My Favorite Bookmarks – Todd Michael Krim

Who: Founder, president, and CEO, FinalThoughts.com, where you can do estate planning, chat with a grief counselor, or write good-bye emails to be sent after your, um, departure.

Surfing Manifesto: There’s way too much redundancy on the Web. When I go online, I look for sites that are unique and compelling, and that will extend my mind.

AfterDeath-TV.com www.afterdeath-tv.com One of the most interesting sites I’ve found: It contains personal accounts of “after-death communications.” Ethical Wills www.ethicalwill.com This site provides guidance for people who are interested in drafting a written testament of their values, beliefs, life lessons, and hopes for the future.

Growth House www.growthhouse.org An award-winning Web site with a wealth of resources for people who are struggling with a life-threatening illness or with end-of-life care issues. How to Know God www.howtoknowgod.com Deepak Chopra’s Web site contains study guides, tools, and inspirational quotes that help keep me grounded in this World Wide Web of life.