advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Todd Michael Krim

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder, president, and CEO, FinalThoughts.com, where you can do estate planning, chat with a grief counselor, or write good-bye emails to be sent after your, um, departure.
Email: todd@finalthoughts.com
URL: www.finalthoughts.com
Surfing Manifesto: There’s way too much redundancy on the Web. When I go online, I look for sites that are unique and compelling, and that will extend my mind.

advertisement

AfterDeath-TV.com

www.afterdeath-tv.com

One of the most interesting sites I’ve found: It contains personal accounts of “after-death communications.”

Ethical Wills

www.ethicalwill.com

This site provides guidance for people who are interested in drafting a written testament of their values, beliefs, life lessons, and hopes for the future.

Growth House

www.growthhouse.org

An award-winning Web site with a wealth of resources for people who are struggling with a life-threatening illness or with end-of-life care issues.

How to Know God

www.howtoknowgod.com

Deepak Chopra’s Web site contains study guides, tools, and inspirational quotes that help keep me grounded in this World Wide Web of life.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life