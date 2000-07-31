advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

My Favorite Bookmarks – Walter J. Ife

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Cofounder of buyarock.com
Email: ife@buyarock.com
URL: www.buyarock.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Internet allows me to indulge the diversities of my personality and interests on a regular basis.

advertisement

CBS SportsLine

http://cbssportsline.com

This site is an invaluable source for staying competitive in my fantasy-football league.

CEOExpress

www.ceoexpress.com

This is the single best source for news, business information, and research for anyone who’s busy — not just CEOs.

gear mag TV

www.gearmagtv.com

Here’s where I go for a fresh, insightful perspective on pop culture that keeps me in touch with my customers — in broadcast quality!

Great Outdoor Recreation Pages

www.gorp.com

I use this site to discover interesting hikes and canoe routes in upstate New York, but GORP can help you plan a trip anywhere. Get first-hand descriptions and recommendations for all kinds of outdoor adventures.

The Weather Channel

www.weather.com

I’m fascinated by the power of Mother Nature, and I like to know what she has in store as I plan outdoor activities.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life