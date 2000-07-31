My Favorite Bookmarks – Walter J. Ife

Who: Cofounder of buyarock.com
Email: ife@buyarock.com
URL: www.buyarock.com
Surfing Manifesto: The Internet allows me to indulge the diversities of my personality and interests on a regular basis.
CBS SportsLine
http://cbssportsline.com
This site is an invaluable source for staying competitive in my fantasy-football league.
CEOExpress
www.ceoexpress.com
This is the single best source for news, business information, and research for anyone who’s busy — not just CEOs.
gear mag TV
www.gearmagtv.com
Here’s where I go for a fresh, insightful perspective on pop culture that keeps me in touch with my customers — in broadcast quality!
Great Outdoor Recreation Pages
www.gorp.com
I use this site to discover interesting hikes and canoe routes in upstate New York, but GORP can help you plan a trip anywhere. Get first-hand descriptions and recommendations for all kinds of outdoor adventures.
The Weather Channel
www.weather.com
I’m fascinated by the power of Mother Nature, and I like to know what she has in store as I plan outdoor activities.