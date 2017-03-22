Some News From Your Friends At Co.Exist

To all of Co.Exist‘s loyal readers, we have a bit of news: Today is the last day of this site as you know it. Starting tomorrow, we’ll no longer be publishing under a separate banner. Instead, we’re merging back into Fast Company as Fast Company Ideas. The team remains the same, and we’re pursuing the same kinds of stories—now with a bigger platform for telling them.

We started this site five years ago with the mission to cover the ideas driving positive change in the world. Today, our mission is more important than ever before. Many of the ideas we embraced have gone mainstream, and we’ve inspired some of you to start your own social enterprises, push your workplace to change, or to just generally work to be more thoughtful and engaged citizens of the world.

For everyone who’s taken the time to share their work with us, know that one of the true pleasures of running this site has been hearing about the positive effects we’ve had on the projects we’ve covered, the connections made, or the funding secured. We look forward to hearing more of these stories in the future. If you want to share with us, please reach me at mclendaniel [at] fastcompany.com.

To all the writers, too many to list here, who’ve graced us with their bylines and penned such fabulous stories, we thank you. Your work remains available in the archives, only now it lives under the fastcompany.com domain.

Although the Co.Exist name and site is going away, this is not an ending. Co.Exist has always been about the power of change for good, and we trust this one is no different. See you tomorrow at fastcompany.com/ideas.

Sincerely,

Morgan Clendaniel

Editor, Co.Exist