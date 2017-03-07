advertisement
Twitter’s “Obamacare vs. Replacement” Meme Is How People Feel About Trump Overall

It’s a simple comparison that lets Twitterers express their profound disappointment not only over health care, but this whole administration.

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Yesterday, the Trump administration rolled out a bill for the GOP’s long-awaited health care plan. Repealing the ACA, a/k/a Obamacare, is something Paul Ryan and many other congressional Republicans have been salivating over for eight years, as Trump’s assurances became ever more fantastical, so surely the team put together something terrific, right? Right?

The bill for an Obamacare replacement ended up being more of, as Pod Save America’s Jon Lovett put it, a wet fart. It replaces the old plan with a system of tax credits which Americans use to buy insurance on the open market, gives extra benefits to those who are well off, and allows insurers to charge the elderly way higher prices than they’re paying now. So, overall: not so terrific. Shortly after the plan’s announcement yesterday, Twitter users took to venting their disappointment with it in meme-form, as they are wont to do.

It’s unclear who created the first Obamacare vs. Obamacare Replacement tweet, but the template couldn’t be any simpler. Just take anything that is generally beloved and pair it with a generic or crappy version of itself. There’s not much room for nuance here, or commentary on what is specifically abhorrent about the new plan. (For an idea of that, you might want to take a look at Jason Chaffetz explaining the bill on CNN this morning.) What the meme mainly does is give people a chance to express just how lacking this presidency is when stacked up against its predecessor. So, basically it’s what Twitter is like every other day now too.

Have a look at some of our favorites below.

