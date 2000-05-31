advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Mary Lou Quinlan

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder of Just Ask a Woman

Email: mquinlan@macmanus.com

URL: www.justaskawoman.com

Surfing Manifesto: If a 12-year-old can create a fantastic Web site, then I can master the art of navigating the Web — without any fear.

America Online

www.aol.com

For sending instant messages to my mom and dad.

Bolt

www.bolt.com

Lets you eavesdrop on what teens are doing and thinking.

Hoover’s Online

www.hoovers.com

No place delivers better info on the companies that Just Ask a Woman works with. Hoover’s also has a great voice for framing hard news.

Jonathan Cainer’s Zodiac Forecasts

http://stars.metawire.com

Whenever I’m not getting enough information from my cell-phone, PDA, email, and voice mail, I look to the stars. (My sign is Libra.)

Reveries.com

www.reveries.com

Being on the “Cool News” newsletter email list means that I get the day’s hottest marketing stories that the list’s editors can find. It’s like having another set of eyes.

Urbanfetch

www.urbanfetch.com

Talk about benefiting from the Web! You can have movies, music, or bagels delivered within an hour — and the delivery people don’t accept tips.

