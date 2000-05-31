My Favorite Bookmarks – Mary Lou Quinlan

Who: Founder of Just Ask a Woman
Email: mquinlan@macmanus.com
URL: www.justaskawoman.com
Surfing Manifesto: If a 12-year-old can create a fantastic Web site, then I can master the art of navigating the Web — without any fear.
America Online
www.aol.com
For sending instant messages to my mom and dad.
Bolt
www.bolt.com
Lets you eavesdrop on what teens are doing and thinking.
Hoover’s Online
www.hoovers.com
No place delivers better info on the companies that Just Ask a Woman works with. Hoover’s also has a great voice for framing hard news.
Jonathan Cainer’s Zodiac Forecasts
http://stars.metawire.com
Whenever I’m not getting enough information from my cell-phone, PDA, email, and voice mail, I look to the stars. (My sign is Libra.)
Reveries.com
www.reveries.com
Being on the “Cool News” newsletter email list means that I get the day’s hottest marketing stories that the list’s editors can find. It’s like having another set of eyes.
Urbanfetch
www.urbanfetch.com
Talk about benefiting from the Web! You can have movies, music, or bagels delivered within an hour — and the delivery people don’t accept tips.