My Favorite Bookmarks – Flex the Cat

Email: flex@vaguepolitix.com

URL: www.pbs.org/weblab/vaguepolitix

Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to frame complex political issues in a way that won’t put people to sleep. I’m always looking for political sites that are “Vague” — amazing, amusing, and solution-driven.

1st Headlines

www.1stheadlines.com

This site gives me a bird’s-eye view of what news sources worldwide deem worthy for publication.