My Favorite Bookmarks – Flex the Cat

Who: Attitude engineer at Vaguepolitix
Email: flex@vaguepolitix.com
URL: www.pbs.org/weblab/vaguepolitix
Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to frame complex political issues in a way that won’t put people to sleep. I’m always looking for political sites that are “Vague” — amazing, amusing, and solution-driven.
1st Headlines
www.1stheadlines.com
This site gives me a bird’s-eye view of what news sources worldwide deem worthy for publication.
The Shredder
www.theshredder.com
When headlines bore me, I read the outrageous “news” created by this site’s chieftain, David Gurevich.
Public Agenda
www.publicagenda.org
Most pro-versus-con polls are pretty two-dimensional, but this site manages to boil issues down without losing that complex, fishy aroma I love.
The Political Insider
www.politicalinsider.com
Here, I can follow electoral fun and games with a gamy sense of fun.
Women’s Voting Guide
www.womenvote.org
This site helps me formulate intelligent opinions on political issues — and then compare them with my legislators’ erratic and perplexing votes.
Passport Kids
www.ctw.org/passport
Can a Web site that lets kids explore their similarities and differences save the world? Probably not. But it’s nice to know that democracy is alive — and playful — on the Web.