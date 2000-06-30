advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Flex the Cat

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Attitude engineer at Vaguepolitix

Email: flex@vaguepolitix.com

URL: www.pbs.org/weblab/vaguepolitix

Surfing Manifesto: It’s my job to frame complex political issues in a way that won’t put people to sleep. I’m always looking for political sites that are “Vague” — amazing, amusing, and solution-driven.

1st Headlines

www.1stheadlines.com

This site gives me a bird’s-eye view of what news sources worldwide deem worthy for publication.

The Shredder

www.theshredder.com

When headlines bore me, I read the outrageous “news” created by this site’s chieftain, David Gurevich.

Public Agenda

www.publicagenda.org

Most pro-versus-con polls are pretty two-dimensional, but this site manages to boil issues down without losing that complex, fishy aroma I love.

The Political Insider

www.politicalinsider.com

Here, I can follow electoral fun and games with a gamy sense of fun.

Women’s Voting Guide

www.womenvote.org

This site helps me formulate intelligent opinions on political issues — and then compare them with my legislators’ erratic and perplexing votes.

Passport Kids

www.ctw.org/passport

Can a Web site that lets kids explore their similarities and differences save the world? Probably not. But it’s nice to know that democracy is alive — and playful — on the Web.

