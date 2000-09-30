Where Dentists Go for a Career Checkup

It seems hard to imagine. Almost every week, dentists from around the country shut down their practices and converge at the Pankey Institute in Key Biscayne, Florida for a week of professional education — and they don’t even bother to bring their golf clubs. In fact, they’re lucky if they get a chance to dip their toes into Biscayne Bay. Instead, they spend eight hours in class each day, honing their clinical skills.

There are plenty of programs for dentists who want to keep pace with the latest technical advancements. Pankey has a second purpose: For 28 years, the institute has taught dentists how to assess the quality of their professional lives, maintain self-esteem in a profession that is almost universally hated, and develop more meaningful relationships with their patients. Dr. Douglas McDonald, 33, who shares a practice with his wife in San Diego, attended his first Pankey course in June. “My intention was to become a better clinician,” he says. “But as the week went on, it was the philosophy in the Pankey curriculum that was having the most impact on me.”

“Most dentists arrive here asking themselves, ‘Is this all there is?’ ” says Christian B. Sager, 55, executive director of the institute. “They’re trying to find more meaning in their work.” It sounds like the setup for a bad dentist joke. (What do you call a dentist who’s depressed? Down at the mouth.) But the lessons to be learned from the Pankey Institute will surely resonate with anyone who’s been wondering why work is just not as inspiring as it used to be, and what can be done about it.

Is Your Job Killing You?

Burnout among dentists is surprisingly common. Isolation is a big factor: 80% of dentists are sole practitioners. And the profession is physically demanding: Dentists are on their feet all day, and they spend most of their time with their hands inside a nervous patient’s mouth, which is a very small place. For a dentist with a busy practice, the stress can be relentless.

No wonder a lot of dentists get divorced or develop emotional problems, says Dr. Irwin M. Becker, 57, Pankey’s education-department chairman. So the first thing new students are asked to do upon their arrival is answer a set of very blunt questions, which were first posed by the institute’s founder, Dr. L.D. Pankey, in a treatise he wrote back in 1952: “Are you happy in your work? … How is your home life? … Do you have inner peace? … Is Dentistry killing you?”

Have Closer Encounters.

It’s a common midcareer syndrome: Your company has matured, you’re pounding out 12-hour days — and then you wake up one morning and realize that you hate your work. “We spent a lot of time talking about very basic questions, like figuring out how we really wanted to practice,” says McDonald. “The instructors asked us whether we wanted to have relationships with our patients or just have encounters. And I realized that I’d been having a ton of encounters with my patients, and that it was just really empty.”

Indeed, Pankey studies show that over time, patients tend to build better relationships with their dentist’s receptionist than they do with their dentist. How can this be? “Too many dentists work in a crisis mode,” Becker says. “They just jump in and fix what’s broken, because that’s what they think their patients want.”