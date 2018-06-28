Soon, You Can Build Apps On The Billion-Dollar AR Platform Behind Pokemon Go

Developers who watched with envy as Pokemon Go became the fastest app in history to earn $1 billion in revenue could soon build their own applications on top of the augmented reality platform behind the mega-hit game.

Today, Pokemon Go developer Niantic unveiled what it calls its Real World Platform, a system it plans on making available to outside developers that will make available many of the technologies and underlying systems that underpinned the mobile app that led to millions of people getting outside and trying to catch Pokemon.

At a press event in San Francisco yesterday, Niantic CEO John Hanke and a series of other executives and tech leads explained the thinking and the technology behind the new platform, and why they believe making it available to outsiders could permanently change the way the world at large experiences mobile and augmented reality apps.

There are widely-varying estimates for the total future value of the AR market, but one analyst, BIS Research, believes it will be worth $198 billion by 2025.

Niantic has reason ample reason to swagger. According to Hanke, Pokemon Go users have collectively walked 20 billion kilometers–“the Earth to Pluto and back”–and tens or even hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend organized gatherings for the game in places like Chicago, Germany, and Japan in the coming weeks and months.

Now, says Niantic co-founder Phil Keslin, the company wants to follow in the footsteps of companies like Amazon and Google, which built giant platform businesses on top of systems they initially used to power their own products.

At its core, the platform Niantic plans on making available to third-party developers features a core, hosted engine that can support a million simultaneous operations and 7 million simultaneous users, and that handles security, mapping, trading, and more; Client-side support; a social layer for supporting friends, giving, and chat; a data set of 7 million interesting places around the world that was created and curated by Niantic users; a live events system; analytics and CRM tools; geospatial systems; and AR data.