Amazon wants its delivery network to include hundreds of startups

In my neighborhood, at least, a fair percentage of Amazon deliveries are made by contractors who participate in the company’s Uber-esque Flex program. These couriers pick up items for delivery from local Amazon fulfillment centers, wear utilitarian safety jackets, and drive unmarked, sometimes vaguely disreputable-looking vehicles with packages piled atop their dashboards.

Starting soon, however, some of those items might be dropped off by someone decked out in a sporty Amazon-branded uniform and driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter truck with big Amazon Prime logos on its sides. That someone will be neither a Flex contractor nor an Amazon employee—but rather an employee of a local business set up expressly to deliver for Amazon.

The company calls the concept Delivery Service Partners, and on Wednesday, senior VP of worldwide operations Dave Clark hosted a small event in Seattle to brief reporters on the plans. Amazon aspires to help hundreds of entrepreneurs across the U.S. create these businesses, with startup costs as low as $10,000. For all the ways this sounds like a way to scale up the last-mile transportation network Amazon started building with Flex, it also sees the plan as being akin to Amazon Marketplace, the 15-year-old program that lets small businesses sell their wares on its platform and, optionally, using its fulfillment system. These merchants sold more than half of all items ordered on Amazon last year; more than 140,000 of them did at least $100,000 in revenue.

While the idea with Delivery Service Partners is to help Amazon’s distribution network grow, the company thinks it’s best if each of the delivery companies it’s hoping to help birth doesn’t get too big. “Our experience says that about 20-40 vehicles is about the right size company to still be a hands-on owner/operator,” Clark told me. “It makes it manageable. It doesn’t extend the person out too far in terms of the number of people they have to hire or the amount of management required. We think it sets people up for success.”

Experience in delivery is not required. “Predominantly, we’re really looking for people who have the right cultural, leadership kind of frame,” Clark says. “We want people who are people people . . . who enjoy being out in their community.” Amazon thinks that it’s an especially good opportunity for military veterans—and to encourage qualifying vets to take up the challenge, it’s setting aside $1 million so it can give them $10,000 apiece to cover startup costs.

Once a Delivery Service Partner is up and running, Amazon will provide not only stuff to deliver but also the back-end infrastructure needed to manage it; assistance with issues such as training, taxes, and payroll processing; and discounts on insurance, fuel, and truck leasing. The company will sign each firm to a contract based on goals for delivery volume and says that it will be possible to turn $300,000 in profit a year from such a business.

At the Seattle event, Clark introduced Ola Abimbola, an immigrant from Nigeria who had a technical desk job but found he “didn’t want to be cooped up behind a computer.” Abimbola began driving for Amazon Flex and, as part of the Delivery Service Partners beta test, started his own delivery company. Five months later, his Aurora, Colorado-based business has almost 40 full-time and part-time workers. Thanks to Amazon’s never-ending delivery needs, he said, “my employees, all they have to do is show up for work, and there is always work to do–great, steady income.”