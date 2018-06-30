My three decades at Disney taught me not to fear automation

At a recent conference in Hyderabad, India, I was given second billing to a robot. Not just any robot, mind you, but Sophia, the AI sensation from Hansen Robotics, which has recently been headlining events all over the world. Adding insult to injury, my presentation on creativity and human ingenuity was scheduled to follow directly after the robot. Given the electricity in the air as Sophie prepared to make her entrance, I felt terrified of being eclipsed by a machine.

It’s an increasingly common terror lately. One recent study by Oxford and Yale University researchers suggests that by 2053, robots will beat us at translating languages, writing essays, and conducting surgeries. Worst of all, they expect all human jobs to be automated within the next 120 years.

Disney is by no means averse to technology. In fact, one of the company’s newer high-tech solutions, the Magic Band, uses RFID technology to let guests reserve their favorite attractions and purchase merchandise, and it also doubles as a room key and entrance ticket to the parks. In addition to improving the guest experience (no waiting in lines!), the Magic Band provides a wealth of data to improve real-time operations and plan future products and services. But in my 30 years at Disney, in all the innovative ways I saw technology being deployed, I never witnessed it beat out human ingenuity.

As I stood backstage watching the audience watching Sophia, I found–to my surprise (and selfish delight)–that the crowd’s initial wonder and awe soon turned into nervousness, then visible fear. Sophia was remarkable for everything she could do, but worrisome for everything she seemed to represent for the future of humanity. When I took the stage to remind the attendees of the magic of human creativity and imagination, there was a palpable sense of relief.

The experience, which I will repeat soon in Guatemala, helped reinforce my conviction that robots, big data, and AI, as disruptive and extraordinary as they are sure to be, will never be able to compete with human intuition and the unique and mysterious combination of elements that constitute our emotional intelligence.

Sophia is only the beginning, a primitive prototype of what will no doubt become a big part of our lives within a few short years. Soon, we are told, robots will be writing best-selling novels, composing symphonies, and producing great works of art. Perhaps. Even so, my gut tells me that there is still plenty of room for, well, my gut!

I am reminded of one of the many extraordinary experiences I had in my 30 years at Disney. In 2010, the Disney Parks team was looking for ideas for the future of Downtown Disneyland in Florida. Four of the world’s top architectural firms presented their concepts. The first three were spectacular, futuristic designs that had clearly cost the firms thousands of dollars to create. The final presenter, however, brought no props, no scale models. Instead, he told us to close our eyes, then painted an enchanting picture in our minds of what the future would bring. His was the winning bid. He had understood that Disney is all about the power of storytelling, about capturing the imagination. No assembly or high-tech wizardry required.