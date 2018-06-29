Four ways managers subconsciously sabotage their own teams

Mean, self-interested, and toxic bosses aren’t the only obstacles employees face on the job. Even the best-intentioned managers can unwittingly get in their team members’ way without realizing it. Here are a few of the most common behaviors that undermine team performance, plus suggestions for how to avoid them.

1. Managing people instead of obstacles

As a manager, your primary responsibility is not to oversee other people’s work. It’s to free your direct reports to do their own jobs and remove any barriers that might stand in their way.

There’s a name for managers who do the opposite: micromanager. It often takes managers years to realize they’re micromanaging their employees and, unfortunately, several additional years (and numerous team member departures) for them to improve their approach. As Gwen Moran previously reported for Fast Company, requiring employees to check in on every project adds “another layer of administration” that can hamper productivity and slow down progress. Effective managers don’t get caught up in every detail of what their employees are doing, especially those they know to be well-trained and competent. Instead, successful managers create systems for employees to run things without them as much as possible.

If you think you might be a micromanager, start having one-on-one meetings with your team members. Ask what obstacles they’re facing and the potential solutions they’d propose. Sure, it might seem easier to come up with something yourself, but letting your employees be a part of the process makes them feel empowered. Also, when they’ve had a say in designing the team’s methods, they’re more likely to follow them and cause fewer headaches going forward.

2. Not doing enough to build culture

Culture is not the sole domain of HR or the CEO. All managers play a role in supporting it. Every manager’s own team should internaly reflect the culture and values of the company at large (assuming these are positive), while accommodating their group’s unique role and composition.

This requires a certain balancing act. A sales team’s culture will inevitably differ from an engineering team’s, for example, but both should foster camaraderie, trust, respect, and fun. Without these elements, employees can feel isolated and unsupported. As a manager, it’s your job need to invest in team culture, which means establishing expectations on behaviors and values before issues arise. It’s also vital to help team members connect on a personal level–whether by organizing weekly lunch outings or kicking off meetings with icebreakers. While one-off team building activities can be helpful, sustained rituals generate lasting impact.