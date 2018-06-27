Airbnb’s new ad trolls Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump travel ban

Airbnb has never been shy about using its advertising to make its political positions clear. But this was quick, even for them. Mere hours after the United States Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries, the company launched a new spot in direct response.

Back in January, it responded to President Trump’s “shithole” countries remark. During last year’s Super Bowl, the brand had one of the most talked about ads of the big game–not because of a celebrity or giant production, but because of its message of acceptance. Also last year, it launched the Acceptance Ring campaign, to raise awareness and support for marriage equality in Australia.

In a statement, company cofounders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk said, “We are profoundly disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the travel ban–a policy that goes against our mission and values. To restrict travel based on a person’s nationality or religion is wrong. We believe that travel is a transformative and powerful experience, and we will continue to open doors and build bridges between cultures around the world.”

Check out the brand’s past ads that speak out on issues of diversity and inclusivity:

January 2018 “Expletive-filled Interest”

April 2017 “The Acceptance Ring”

January 2017 “We Accept”