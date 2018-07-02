How to optimize your bedtime routine based on your work life

There’s a decent chance that your evenings typically go like this: You sit around on the couch until you can’t keep your eyes open in front of the TV or your laptop or tablet. Then you sit up, sigh deeply, and head to the bathroom to brush your teeth. Then you collapse into bed. About half the time, it’s easy to fall asleep pretty quickly. The other half, you lie there staring at the ceiling, swearing that you were just falling asleep a moment ago and trying in vain to slide back into that blissful slumber.

Here’s the thing to remember, though: Sleep is not an “on/off” switch. It’s more like slowly pulling your foot off the gas, and slowly applying pressure onto the brake instead. Ideally, that process should take about 15–20 minutes, but as a sleep specialist I’ve developed a 60-minute “power-down hour” that goes like this: An hour before your bedtime (if you don’t know what your bedtime should be, check out my bedtime calculator here), set an alarm on your phone–or better yet, in your bedroom itself–and crank the volume, so you really can hear it all over the house. It will force you to go into your bedroom to remind you it’s time for bed. Then split up that hour into three 20-minute stages:

This technique has worked well for all my patients, but it’s possible to adapt each of these stages depending on your personality, work habits, and lifestyle. Here are four personalized power-down hours (or PPDH for short) optimized for a few common types of professional:

If you’re an athlete or health nut

Because you prioritize fitness, you generally sleep pretty well (unless you overtrain, which can lead to insomnia). Your PPDH might look something like this:

If you’re a busy traveler

Because you’re often on the go, your sleep is critical and can get messed up quickly. Try to avoid alcohol at your client dinner, or limit it to one drink early on, since alcohol will keep you out of deep, physically restorative sleep.