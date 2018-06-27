Watch the exact moment Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez learns she beat Joe Crowley

If you’re following the news cycle today, you’ll surely be bombarded by a swarm of hot takes about the stunning primary race that just unfolded in New York’s 14th Congressional District. How did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist, beat incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful Democrats in the House?

I’ll leave the analysis to the political press, but sometimes a simple facial expression—or in this case an animated gasp of amazement—says it all. CNN posted video footage of the exact moment Ocasio-Cortez learned of her unlikely victory as she’s being interviewed by a reporter from local news outlet, NY1.

Check out the snippet below, and never say miracles can’t happen.