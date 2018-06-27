advertisement
  6:09 am

This dragon drone is the stuff of techno nightmares

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

University of Tokyo researchers have created a “dragon drone” that is capable of flying and changing shape mid-flight. The drone is modeled after traditional dragon kites and made of interlinked smaller drones. And yep, “dragon” is actually an acronym for “Dual-rotor embedded multilink Robot with the Ability of multi-deGree-of-freedom aerial transformatiON.” The drone’s ability to fly and change shape isn’t just for kicks. Its shape-shifting abilities allow the drone to squeeze through small openings. It’s thought the drone could have uses in industrial and search and rescue settings.

