These are your two biggest workplace etiquette mistakes

Chances are you might unwittingly be doing things that irritate your boss or coworkers. According to a new survey by Accountemps, s enior managers believe the top etiquette blunder is missing or running late to meetings, while workers felt gossiping about colleagues was the most common.

“Punctuality is very important to managers,” says Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. “For employees, they may be more bothered by office gossip since it may happen when their bosses aren’t within earshot.”

Good etiquette goes a long way in the professional world, says Tom Moran, CEO of the staffing and employment agency Addison Group. “While tardiness and office gossip are both prevalent in workplaces everywhere, it is not any more acceptable for someone to be guilty of these etiquette faux pas just because they are in management,” he says.

Whether you’re the boss or an employee, etiquette matters. Here are tips on handling the two most common issues in your workplace:

Missing or being late for meetings

When key players show up late for meetings, it delays information sharing and decision making, says Laura Handrick, workplace analyst for FitSmallBusiness.com, a website that provides information for entrepreneurs. “It also disrespects your peers by wasting their time,” she says.

Arriving late to meetings can damage your career, says Steinitz. “Others may perceive a lack of punctuality as unreliability, which can reflect poorly on your professional reputation,” he says.

While it’s annoying, sometimes being late is unavoidable, such as if you’re traveling and are delayed or you’re booked in back-to-back meetings, says Handrick. “The best thing to do to escape the ire of your peers and managers is to let them know in advance that you’re running late,” she says. “That demonstrates respect for the meeting leader and participants. It also gives the meeting leader the option to postpone or reschedule the meeting. Giving them a heads up is the best way to not look like a schmuck walking into a meeting late.”